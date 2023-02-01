PARSIQ Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $19.28 million and $777,671.25 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.59 or 0.00402554 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,709.38 or 0.28256341 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00571033 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.