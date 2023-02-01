Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.41. Party City Holdco shares last traded at $0.41, with a volume of 886,349 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTY has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Party City Holdco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco ( NYSE:PRTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $502.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.90 million. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 236.92% and a negative net margin of 11.90%.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 19,557,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $7,236,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Party City Holdco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 100.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 37.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,566,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 427,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,029,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after buying an additional 469,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the third quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

Featured Articles

