PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Decreased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 93.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 284.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.97. 3,889,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,345,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $139.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

