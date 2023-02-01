Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,706.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,051,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,658,000 after buying an additional 2,882,655 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,815,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 754.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,210,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,033 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.56.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.89. 282,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.05 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.03.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

