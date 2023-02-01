Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up about 2.6% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in McKesson by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 4.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 112,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Cowen increased their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.20.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $378.11. The company had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,293. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.63. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $255.00 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

