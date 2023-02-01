Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 105,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,709,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 57,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 167.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 129,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,444,000 after purchasing an additional 81,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VOO traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $372.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,526. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.30. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

