PepsiCo, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 51 years. PepsiCo has a payout ratio of 58.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $7.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.4%.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.56. 4,077,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.83. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in PepsiCo by 4,255.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.