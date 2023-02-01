Pfizer’s (PFE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day moving average is $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $247.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

