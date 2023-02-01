Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,956 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $25,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 194.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

