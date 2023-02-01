Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 47.29% and a net margin of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.5 %

PBI opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Pitney Bowes has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $749.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 95.5% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 328,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 160,340 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 70.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,007,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 417,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,956,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,773,000 after purchasing an additional 335,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 147,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company engaged in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.