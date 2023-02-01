Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.3% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $225,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,713,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 75,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $372,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 2,681,578 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.88. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

