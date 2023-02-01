Planning Directions Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Planning Directions Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $103.46. 760,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,120. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $97.24. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $111.39.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

