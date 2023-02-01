PlatonCoin (PLTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $83.83 Million

PlatonCoin (PLTC) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. PlatonCoin has a total market capitalization of $83.83 million and $6.18 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One PlatonCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00004603 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlatonCoin

PlatonCoin’s launch date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,139,350 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatonCoin is platonfinance.com.

Buying and Selling PlatonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology.”

