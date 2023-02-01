Pocket Network Price Tops $0.0597 on Exchanges (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0597 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $60.88 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

