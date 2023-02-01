Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Poseida Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PSTX stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.60. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 181.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 31,910 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $9,355,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.