Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) PT Raised to $10.00

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $337.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92. Precigen has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.90.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.72 million. Precigen had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 82.23%. On average, analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez bought 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,771. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.25. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 381,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,771. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 11,428,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,129,164 shares in the company, valued at $54,476,037. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,489,141 shares of company stock worth $20,105,997. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Precigen by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Precigen by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 47,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Precigen by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Precigen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 159,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Precigen by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

