Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $105.09

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$105.09 and traded as high as C$108.23. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$106.31, with a volume of 127,108 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PD. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$175.00 price target (up from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$142.90.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of -7.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$105.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Recommended Stories

