Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $4.18-4.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.18-$4.23 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE PBH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
