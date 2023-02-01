Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY23 guidance at $4.18-4.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $4.18-$4.23 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $289.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.93 million. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after buying an additional 1,004,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 805,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 102,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,982,000 after purchasing an additional 89,131 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,377,000 after purchasing an additional 86,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,887,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,984,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.