Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1,589.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,721 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.21. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

