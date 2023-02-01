Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,355,000 after purchasing an additional 81,617 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,554,000 after purchasing an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,201,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

