Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 28,471 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.02. The stock has a market cap of $73.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.