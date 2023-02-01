Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 87 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $81,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,840,311 shares of company stock worth $114,884,116. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.54.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $361.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.17. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.32 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

