ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.39. 350,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,083,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PUMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded ProPetro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $333.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.10 million. ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

