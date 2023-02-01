ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.53 and last traded at $27.66. 958,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,596,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Down 6.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Company Profile

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

