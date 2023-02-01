Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Lowered by Analyst

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Blackstone in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.1 %

BX opened at $95.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 151.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $7,043,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,921,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $7,043,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $359,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,264,939 shares of company stock valued at $171,315,596. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

