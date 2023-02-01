Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Issued By Oppenheimer

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for GoPro in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $6.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market cap of $958.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,439,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,553 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GoPro during the third quarter worth about $6,494,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,327,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in GoPro by 426.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 810,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

