Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $600-640 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $725.88 million. Qorvo also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.10-$0.15 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. 3,048,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.39. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $144.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Qorvo by 227.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

