Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (QRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 2nd

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

