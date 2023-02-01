Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.27 Million

Quantstamp (QSP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, Quantstamp has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $10.27 million and approximately $250,396.47 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantstamp token can now be bought for $0.0144 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

