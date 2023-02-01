QuarkChain Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $54.55 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. QuarkChain has a market cap of $54.55 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

