QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $101.90 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. During the last week, QUASA has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $101.90 million and $129,015.05 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010034 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00019125 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004277 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00215357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000114 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002844 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00132233 USD and is up 4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $129,718.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

