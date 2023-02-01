Radix Price Tops $0.0595 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Radix has traded 44.2% higher against the dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $299.90 million and approximately $886,210.36 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,039,267,670 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

