Raymond James Cuts Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $17.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLIT. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Stock Down 7.3 %

Harmonic stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.80.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 149,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $2,108,178.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 298,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,964.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,303,390 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic



Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

