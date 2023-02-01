Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Rayonier had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rayonier updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $0.36-0.50 EPS.

Rayonier Stock Up 1.4 %

RYN stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 690,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.61. Rayonier has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $45.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,225,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 28.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 10.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 76.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

