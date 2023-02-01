Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.36-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 690,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,137. Rayonier has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $708,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Rayonier by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Rayonier by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rayonier in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

