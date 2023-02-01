Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.32. The company had a trading volume of 964,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,989,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $144.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

