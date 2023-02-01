ReddCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.08 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $5,827.96 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00414819 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00028699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00014476 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000766 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017290 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

