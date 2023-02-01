Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.40 million.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

