Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.05-$10.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RRX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Regal Rexnord from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.60.

NYSE:RRX traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.73. 1,065,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,806. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $166.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $1,608,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

