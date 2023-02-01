Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. On average, analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $151.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $97.61 and a 12-month high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

RGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after purchasing an additional 474,672 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth about $13,990,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after acquiring an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $6,611,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

