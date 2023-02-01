Relay Token (RELAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,241.00

Relay Token (RELAY) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Relay Token has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Relay Token has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $1,241.00 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,865,480 tokens. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com. The official message board for Relay Token is medium.com/@relay_chain.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relay Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relay Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relay Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

