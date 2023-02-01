Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 20278 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. AlphaValue raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Renault from €34.00 ($36.96) to €36.00 ($39.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Renault from €28.00 ($30.43) to €32.00 ($34.78) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.