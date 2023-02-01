ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.46

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.46 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 12.70 ($0.16). ReNeuron Group shares last traded at GBX 11.75 ($0.15), with a volume of 496,503 shares trading hands.

ReNeuron Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 million and a PE ratio of -0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.69.

Get ReNeuron Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ReNeuron Group news, insider Iain G. Ross bought 100,000 shares of ReNeuron Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($12,350.25).

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ReNeuron Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNeuron Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.