Request Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $105.90 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00045845 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030010 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00018993 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00215347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000116 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10766506 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $2,509,542.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

