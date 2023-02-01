Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a report released on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $127.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. NIKE has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $149.68.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in NIKE by 15.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

