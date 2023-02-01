Reviewing Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC)

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power 392.40% 6.09% 5.56% Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Solid Power and Evans & Sutherland Computer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 1 0 2.17 Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 56.72%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

This table compares Solid Power and Evans & Sutherland Computer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $2.71 million 217.33 $18.09 million N/A N/A Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Evans & Sutherland Computer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Power beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Power

(Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

(Get Rating)

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.