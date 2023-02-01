Richard E. Perlman Sells 21,540 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 21,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $1,167,037.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 745,898 shares in the company, valued at $40,412,753.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MEG traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. 112,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,659. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.92. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

