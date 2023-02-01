RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

