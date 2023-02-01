Rogers Communications (RCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 17.52%. On average, analysts expect Rogers Communications to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCI stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after acquiring an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,556,000 after acquiring an additional 476,782 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,198,000 after acquiring an additional 79,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

RCI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

