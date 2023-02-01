Safe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. In the last week, Safe has traded up 57.4% against the dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.97 or 0.00056135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $270.24 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00224682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00097681 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00057931 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004294 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000442 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/."

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

